Qureshi, UKDFID Secretary Agree Closely Collaborate In Development Cooperation

Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:50 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and United Kingdom Department for International Development (UKDFID) Secretary Rory Steward on Wednesday agreed to closely collaborate in the field of development cooperation for the realization of shared goals to achieve prosperity at the grassroots level through social sector development, capacity building and security assistance.

Foreign Minister Qureshi met UKDFID Secretary Rory Stewart here at the DFID Headquarters, a press release issued by the Pakistan High Commission London said. Both the leaders reviewed the UK's development assistance to Pakistan in health, education and capacity building in other areas of priority under the institutional framework of Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD).

Pakistan and the UK were committed to closely cooperate towards the ongoing DFID projects, they said.

They also agreed to monitor closely and cooperate on matters relating to institutional capacity building of the various government institutions towards effective public service delivery and skills development.

They undertook to further explore and identify new areas that could help in poverty alleviation and uplifting of low-income groups. To that end, tourism was noted as one area with economic benefits for the common people.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed Secretary Stewart on Prime Minister Imran Khan's people welfare and socio-economic programme Ehsaas that was launched earlier this year.

Qureshi thanked the UK government for their support to Pakistan through their overseas development assistance programme, which reflected the strong bonds that existed between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Qureshi was visiting the UK at his British counterpart's invitationfor the 4th review of Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD).

