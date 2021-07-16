Qureshi, Zalmay Khalilzad discuss evolving Afghan situation

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) , July 16 (APP)::Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad met Friday and discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of foreign troops.

In a meeting held on the sidelines of Central and South Asia Coordination Conference in Tashkent, the foreign minister said Pakistan considered peace in Afghanistan essential for the region's economic development and stability.

He said Pakistan would continue to play its conciliatory role for peace in Afghanistan.

"The future of Afghanistan is to be decided by the Afghans themselves," he added.

Qureshi said Pakistan would support an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led political settlement through comprehensive dialogue among the stakeholders.