UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi, Zalmay Khalilzad Discuss Evolving Afghan Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:20 PM

Qureshi, Zalmay Khalilzad discuss evolving Afghan situation

TASHKENT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) , July 16 (APP)::Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad met Friday and discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of foreign troops.

In a meeting held on the sidelines of Central and South Asia Coordination Conference in Tashkent, the foreign minister said Pakistan considered peace in Afghanistan essential for the region's economic development and stability.

He said Pakistan would continue to play its conciliatory role for peace in Afghanistan.

"The future of Afghanistan is to be decided by the Afghans themselves," he added.

Qureshi said Pakistan would support an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led political settlement through comprehensive dialogue among the stakeholders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Tashkent United States July Asia

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat enjoys doing fun with siblings at ho ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan, India to face each other in World T20 gr ..

1 hour ago

Peace conference on Afghanistan postponed till aft ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ..

2 hours ago

PM gives ‘perfect reply’ to Indian journalist ..

2 hours ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.