Rabia's Collection Titled "Forms Of Existence" Continues At PNCA

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized an art exhibition titled "Forms of Existence"-- to pay rich tribute to a legendary master artist Rabia Zuberi which attracted a large number of art-loving people.

The show is an amalgamation of drawings, sculptures and paintings from National Art Gallery's permanent collection. The senior officials of Visual Arts Division, PNCA told APP that the show will be on display till February 10, 2022.

COVID-19 SOPs will be strictly followed at the premises during display.

Rabia Zuberi, known as Queen Mother of Arts, was a sculptor, painter, former chairperson of the Pakistan Arts Council, teacher and Pakistan's first woman sculptor.

Some of her drawings included Duputta, Quest for Peace and some sculptures titled "Peace Message from the Progressive World and Peace Message" were acquired by the National Art Gallery during an exhibition in 2003.

In 2010, the government awarded her the Pride of Performance in recognition of her paintings, depicting an orphan with visage.

Her life is covered in a book titled "Rabia Zuberi: Life and Work" which was published in 2009. Her career was covered in a book titled "Unveiling the Visible: Lives and Works of Women Artists of Pakistan" which was published in 2002.

