UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rabiot Arrives In Turin Ahead Of Juventus Move

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:40 AM

Rabiot arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus move

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot arrived in Turin on Sunday ahead of his move to Juventus, the Italian champions have confirmed.

"Adrien Rabiot has arrived in Turin ahead of a proposed move to Juventus," the Serie A club posted on Twitter along with a video and photos of the French player arriving at the northern Italian city's airport by private jet.

The 24-year-old is reported to have agreed a four-year deal worth seven million Euros ($7.9 million) a year plus another 10 million euro ($11.3m) bonus on signing.

Rabiot has fallen out of favour with the French champions since December as he refused to renew his contract which expired on Sunday.

From Monday he will be free to choose the club he wants to play for, with reports he will undergo a medical with Juventus immediately.

Rabiot was also suspended by PSG last March after partying in a nightclub hours after PSG's Champions League exit to Manchester United.

In Turin he will play alongside five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in a Juventus side now coached by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

Rabiot has played his entire senior career with PSG since 2012 apart from a brief loan spell with Toulouse, and has won five Ligue 1 titles and four French Cup trophies with the capital side.

Related Topics

Loan Twitter Toulouse Turin Euro Manchester United March December Sunday From PSG Chelsea Juventus Million Airport

Recent Stories

Participants of ISA&#039;s joint security exercise ..

1 hour ago

UN Secretary General tours world&#039;s largest so ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tuvalu PM

2 hours ago

World&#039;s largest snow park to open in Abu Dhab ..

2 hours ago

International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace c ..

3 hours ago

UAE a global model of limiting effects of climate ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.