UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rabiot Completes Move To Juventus

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 01:20 AM

Rabiot completes move to Juventus

Turin, Italy, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has completed his move to Juventus with the Italian champions announcing the signing of his contract on Monday.

The Turin club said the 24-year-old would be presented at Juventus stadium on Tuesday.

Although no details were provided by his new employers, Rabiot is reported to have agreed a four-year contract worth seven million Euros ($7.9 million) a year plus another 10 million euro ($11.3m) bonus on signing.

Rabiot had fallen out of favour with PSG and not played since December as he refused to renew his contract. It expired on Sunday.

Rabiot was also suspended by the French champions in March after partying in a nightclub hours following PSG's Champions League exit to Manchester United.

In Turin he will play alongside five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in a Juventus side now coached by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

Rabiot had played his entire senior career with PSG since 2012 apart from a brief loan spell with Toulouse, and has won five Ligue 1 titles and four French Cup trophies with the capital side.

He has six international caps but has not played for France since refusing to go on the standby list for the 2018 World Cup.

Related Topics

Loan World France Toulouse Turin Euro Manchester United March December Sunday 2018 From PSG Chelsea Juventus Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting sets stage for UN Climat ..

1 hour ago

UN Deputy Secretary-General praises Sheikha Fatima ..

1 hour ago

UAE is leading the world in embedding climate acti ..

2 hours ago

Govt fully committed to facilitate investors, busi ..

1 hour ago

Maria Wasti for art academies

2 hours ago

Opposition not to be able to develop consensus on ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.