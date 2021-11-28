'Race against time' to tackle new Covid variant: EU chief

Riga, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday the world was in a "race against time" to understand the new Covid variant, calling for precautions to give scientists time to analyse the Omicron strain.

"We know we are now in a race against time," von der Leyen said during a visit to Riga, adding that vaccine manufacturers needed two to three weeks "to get a full picture of the quality of the mutations".