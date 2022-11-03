UrduPoint.com

Race For Pennsylvania Senate Seat Is A Bare-knuckle Battle

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Race for Pennsylvania Senate seat is a bare-knuckle battle

Washington, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :One rose to prominence as a tv show host, the other is recognizable by his imposing stature: The candidates in Pennsylvania's US Senate seat battle are almost as unforgettable as the race is consequential.

Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman are facing off in a race that could prove decisive not only for control of the upper chamber but also for the outcome of the rest of President Joe Biden's term.

A heart surgeon who became a TV personality before entering politics, "Dr. Oz," as he is widely known, enjoys the enthusiastic support of ex-US president Donald Trump.

"Brilliant and well-known," he "will never let you down," said Trump, a former reality TV star himself.

Fetterman, an imposing 6-foot-8 (2.03 meters) in height, is lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, a key state that can swing the elections.

He carries the hopes of the Democratic camp, and is this "great guy" with "integrity," in Biden's words. "We need John badly."A once-wide gap between the two candidates favored the Democrat, but the race has tightened in recent weeks. In May, Fetterman, 53, suffered a stroke that forced him to scale back.

The two men, who crossed swords last week in their only televised debate, have clashed frequently in recent months on social media, using dagger-sharp quips and memes to mock and troll each other.

