UrduPoint.com

Race On To Replace Ardern As New Zealand Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Race on to replace Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation sparked a push on Friday for New Zealand to choose its first Maori prime minister, as a small pack of candidates emerged for the top job.

Ardern, a global figurehead for progressive politics, stunned New Zealand on Thursday by announcing her abrupt exit from office, less than three years after securing a second term in a landslide election win.

The 42-year-old -- who steered the country through natural disasters, the Covid pandemic, and its worst-ever terror attack -- said she no longer had "enough in the tank".

Ardern resigned with no clear successor and her ruling Labour Party is now scrambling to settle on a replacement.

Labour members of parliament will try to elect the next prime minister on Sunday, with the winning candidate needing two-thirds of the vote.

If that does not happen, it will become a drawn-out contest involving rank-and-file party members and affiliated unions.

Chris Hipkins, 44, is the early frontrunner after Ardern's deputy Grant Robertson swiftly ruled himself out of the race.

Other Names in the mix are Justice Minister Kiri Allan, one of Labour's senior Maori MPs, and Immigration Minister Michael Wood.

None of the three has so far confirmed they will contest the ballot.

- Maori prime minister? - Allan, a former commercial lawyer who entered parliament in 2017, has been touted as possibly New Zealand's first Maori prime minister.

She was forced to take leave from parliament in April 2021 after she was diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer but returned to work just three months later.

Labour's 15-member Maori caucus is expected to have a significant say in picking the next leader.

About 17 percent of New Zealand's population of five million identified as Maori in the country's latest census.

"Obviously we'd love one day for there to be a Maori prime minister," said influential Labour minister Kelvin Davis.

Willie Jackson, a former co-chair of Labour's Maori caucus, said it was hugely important to be involved in those discussions.

"We're talking about the prime minister of our nation, so we want to play a part," he said.

Te Pati Maori, also known as the Maori Party, contests the specially reserved Maori electorates. It also said it was time for a prime minister of Maori descent.

"Anything less will be taking Aotearoa (New Zealand) backwards from Jacinda Ardern," co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi said in a statement.

- 'Slept well' - The high-profile Hipkins has handled the tough portfolios of Covid-19 response, police and education, and is seen as a safe pair of hands.

Political commentator Josie Pagani has described him as "sensible, likeable, tough and capable".

Wood is the third candidate to emerge so far.

The 42-year-old was responsible for lifting New Zealand's minimum wage and has considerable backing in the union movement.

A new opinion poll released on Friday, but conducted before Ardern's announcement, showed her government would struggle to hold power.

Ardern said her decision to step down was "tinged with sadness" but she had "slept well for the first time in a long time".

Political commentators have lined up to condemn the social media abuse that was increasingly directed at Ardern before her resignation.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark said Ardern had "faced a level of hatred and vitriol" that was "unprecedented in our country".

A New Zealand pub apologised on Friday after designing a "Saying goodbye to Jacinda" poster with violent imagery.

Related Topics

Election Attack Prime Minister Police Education Parliament Vote Social Media Job Pati Jackson Tank Turkish Lira April Sunday 2017 Cancer From Government Top Race Million Labour Love Sad New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretarie ..

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretaries of Arab Ministries of Financ ..

11 minutes ago
 The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will ..

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will prove to be a milestone in the ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, redu ..

ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, reduce carbon intensity by 25% by ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private ..

Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private partnerships with Google: FM

3 hours ago
 TAQA acquires stake in Taweelah B IWPP project

TAQA acquires stake in Taweelah B IWPP project

3 hours ago
 Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement ..

Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement economy: Dar

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.