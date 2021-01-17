UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Race To Succeed Merkel In Top Job Thrown Wide Open

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 09:40 AM

Race to succeed Merkel in top job thrown wide open

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Moderate Armin Laschet may have won a key vote this weekend to become the new leader of Germany's conservative CDU party, but his victory has thrown wide open the question of who will succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in the top job.

Merkel ally Laschet was elected as head of the Christian Democratic Union on Saturday in a run-off against right-winger Friedrich Merz, nine months ahead of a general election that will mark the end of the chancellor's 16-year reign.

The head of the CDU would normally lead the party and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, to the polls as their chancellor candidate in a general election.

But Laschet's poor standing in national polls has prompted speculation that someone other than the CDU leader could be a better choice to lead the conservatives into the election race.

In the run-up to the September 26 vote, with the coronavirus pandemic still wreaking havoc in Europe's top economy and around the world, it will not only be Laschet whose every move is under close scrutiny.

Two other men, CSU leader Markus Soeder and Health Minister Jens Spahn, could also be in the running to be the conservative "chancellor candidate".

- 'Saviour' - Bavarian state premier Soeder, who has impressed with his tough line on the coronavirus pandemic, is currently streets ahead in polls of who Germans would like to see as their next chancellor.

Once known as a staunch conservative and a vocal opponent of Merkel's liberal migration policies, Soeder has reinvented himself in recent years as a man of the people with an environmentalist streak.

After 1.75 million people in Bavaria signed a "save the bees" petition in 2019, Soeder announced that drastic changes in farming practises would simply be written into law rather than taking the additional step of a referendum -- a move seen at that time as a bid to woo environmentally conscious voters.

Amid the raging coronavirus pandemic, the 54-year-old former journalist has repeatedly struck out alone to introduce tough anti-virus measures in the southern German state, an approach that has "given him the aura of a saviour", according to Der Spiegel weekly.

Long a defender of traditional Christian values, Soeder is also known for being PR-savvy and chose the day before the CDU leadership vote to tweet a cute photo of his new puppy Molly.

Germany has never before had a CSU chancellor, though the conservative alliance has not ruled out fielding a CSU candidate this time and has done so twice before -- albeit unsuccessfully.

But accepting the chancellor candidate job could be a "risky" path for Soeder, according to Ursula Muench, a political scientist at Munich's Bundeswehr University.

"It is interesting that Soeder is considered capable of becoming chancellor. But he has no Federal political experience and no reliable network in Berlin," Muench told AFP.

Related Topics

Election World Poor Europe Vote German Job Germany Munich Berlin Man Alliance Lead Angela Merkel May September 2019 Christian Top Race Million Election 2018 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of ..

9 hours ago

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The ..

10 hours ago

Four killed, two injured in road accident

10 hours ago

US rejects Mexico's claim of fabricated drug evide ..

10 hours ago

Merkel's party picks her ally as next leader

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.