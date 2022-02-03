Racers revel in nerve-racking debut on untested Olympic downhill

Yanqing, China, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Intimidating, stressful, nerve-racking, but great fun: just some of the reactions of the ski racers after Thursday's first men's downhill training run on the untested man-made Olympic speed slope.

Competitors should have had come into the Beijing Games on the back of two World Cup races on the slope, but both events were cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions in China.

Instead they had to make do with video sessions to glean every nugget of invaluable information from watching Chinese racers on the course last year, a quick course pre-inspection and throwing some caution to the wind in the first of three training runs ahead of Sunday's downhill medal race.

"It's different to what we're used to on the World Cup," said in-form Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

"It's narrower, snaky. With the jumps, terrain and snow, there's a really nice flow." Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr, who won both downhill and super-G gold at the 2021 world championships in Cortina, said the course was "amazing".

"The snow conditions are some of the best I've ever seen," he said of the artificial snow used to create the piste in Yanqing.

"First impressions are very good. It's not bumpy but it's not easy, nearly every section is difficult. It's the first time for everybody here, so nobody knows about the track and the course setting."