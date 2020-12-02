UrduPoint.com
Racing End Flamengo's Copa Libertadores Defence In Shootout Win

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Racing end Flamengo's Copa Libertadores defence in shootout win

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Flamengo's defence of their Copa Libertadores title has ended at the last 16 stage after the Brazilian giants crashed out on penalties at the hands of Argentine outfit Racing.

The Rio de Janeiro team came into Tuesday night's second leg level at 1-1 following the first match in Buenos Aires, but another draw by the same scoreline at the Maracana took the tie to spot-kicks, where Racing prevailed 5-3.

The match only went to penalties after a last gasp leveller in normal time from the home side's Willian Arao after Leonardo Sigali had put Racing ahead in the 65th minute.

Flamengo should have already been out of sight when extra time came to an end, with Racing's goalkeeper Gabriel Arias pulling off a host of top-class saves to keep his side in the tie.

Chilean Arias then made a stop from Flamengo goalscorer Arao in the subsequent shootout to see Racing through.

Flamengo were reigning champions after an incredible triumph in 2019, in which they snatched the final in Lima from previous holders River Plate thanks to goals from Gabigol in the 89th minute and second minute of stoppage time.

