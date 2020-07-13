Racing Point 'confident' despite 'misconceived' Renault protest

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Racing Point on Monday said they were "confident" a "misconceived" protest by Renault regarding the legality of their Formula One car would not see the FIA find any wrongdoing.

Renault lodged a protest against Racing Point, whose car has been dubbed the 'pink Mercedes' due to alleged similarities with the world champions' cars from last season, after Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix.

The protest regards concerns over regulations on 'listed parts'.

"Racing Point F1 team is extremely disappointed to see its results in the Styrian Grand Prix questioned by what it considers to be a misconceived and poorly informed protest," the team said in a statement sent to AFP.

"Any and all suggestion of wrongdoing is firmly rejected and the team will take all steps necessary to ensure the correct application of the regulations to the facts.

"Prior to the start of the season, the team cooperated with the FIA and satisfactorily addressed all questions regarding the origins of the designs of the RP20.

"The team is confident that the protest will be dismissed once it has presented its response." In the race on Sunday, Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll finished sixth and seventh respectively in the Racing Point cars.

Renault's Daniel Ricciardo was eighth while teammate Esteban Ocon retired.

Under F1 regulations, teams must use parts they have designed and they are barred from out-sourcing design to a competitor.

Parts have been seized and will now be examined and compared to those used by Mercedes last year.

Racing Point are using Mercedes-designed engines as well as gear boxes this season.