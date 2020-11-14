UrduPoint.com
Racing Point's Stroll Takes Maiden Pole In Turkey, Hamilton On Third Row

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Racing Point's Stroll takes maiden pole in Turkey, Hamilton on third row

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Canadian Lance Stroll created a massive upset in qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix on Saturday, planting his Racing Point car at the front of the grid for his maiden pole.

Stroll ended Mercedes' total dominance of pole positions this season, with Lewis Hamilton setting only the sixth fastest time for a race in which he can equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles.

