Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Canadian Lance Stroll created a massive upset in qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix on Saturday, planting his Racing Point car at the front of the grid for his maiden pole.

Stroll ended Mercedes' total dominance of pole positions this season, with Lewis Hamilton setting only the sixth fastest time for a race in which he can equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles.