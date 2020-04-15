Racing shutdown extended into May due to coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Racing in the United Kingdom is to be suspended into May and not resume as previously hoped on April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the British Horse Racing Authority (BHA) announced on Wednesday.

The BHA said it would not set a fixed date for any resumption but expected it would be behind closed doors if it did resume in May.

They said they took the decision with the British Government expected to extend the nationwide lockdown for several weeks on Thursday.

Racing has been at a standstill since March 18.

"The suspension of racing, which is due to finish at the end of April, is to be extended after a decision today by the board of the British Horseracing Authority," read their statement.

"The BHA has not set a new date for ending the suspension but plans are in place so that the sport is ready to resume as soon as is possible and appropriate in consultation with government.

" The BHA said with mass gatherings banned due to the British Government's social distancing rules June would be the earliest they could foresee paying spectators coming to the tracks.

That might open up the possibility of the historic five day Royal Ascot meeting being open to the public.

"Because of the very strong likelihood that restrictions on mass gatherings will continue, the BHA has decided that racing with crowds will not be possible until June at the earliest," they said in the statement.

"When there is greater clarity about the duration for which restrictions on crowds will apply, the BHA will communicate this to the sport, to customers and to fans."