UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Racism Cannot Be 'normal' In US, Obama Says Of Latest Police Killing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Racism cannot be 'normal' in US, Obama says of latest police killing

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Former president Barack Obama said Friday he shared the "anguish" of millions of Americans over the death of a black man killed by police in Minnesota and that racism cannot be "normal" in the United States.

"This shouldn't be 'normal' in 2020 America," Obama said of the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd and several other recent racial incidents in the country.

"It can't be 'normal,'" the first African-American president of the United States said in a statement. "If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must do better." Floyd's death on Monday sparked three nights of rioting in Minneapolis and protests against police brutality in other US cities.

Floyd, 46, died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for more than five minutes while he was handcuffed and on the ground.

In his statement, Obama referred to Floyd's death but also to two other high-profile recent racial incidents in the US, one involving a black jogger who was shot dead by two white men in Georgia and a black man who had a confrontation with a white woman while bird-watching in a park in New York.

"It's natural to wish for life 'to just get back to normal' as a pandemic and economic crisis upend everything around us," Obama said. "But we have to remember for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly 'normal' -- whether it's while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park."Obama said Americans need "to work together to create a 'new normal' in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts."cl/dw

Related Topics

Dead Barack Obama Police Died Man George Minneapolis New York Georgia United States Criminals Women 2020 Race Million

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises women&#039;s contribution t ..

1 hour ago

ACLU Urges National Guard, Police in Minneapolis t ..

1 minute ago

WTO Says Aims to Convene Special Council in Mid-Ju ..

1 minute ago

NDMA delivers 24 ventilators to Pakistan Institute ..

1 minute ago

MQM MNA demands to end load shedding

1 minute ago

IGP reviews issues of promotion rules, officials' ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.