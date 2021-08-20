Radio journalist murdered in eastern Mexico

(@FahadShabbir)

Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :A radio journalist was shot dead on Thursday in a violence-ridden area of eastern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest such murder in one of the world's deadliest countries for reporters.

Jacinto Romero Flores, 60, was killed in Ixtaczoquitlan in Veracruz state where he worked for the Oriestereo FM station, the region's public security department said.

According to media rights watchdog Reporters without Borders (RSF), Flores had reported receiving threats recently.

It condemned the murder and called for an immediate investigation as well as protection for his family.

Veracruz is a flashpoint in turf wars between Mexico's rival drug cartels as well as one of the most dangerous parts of the country for media workers.

At least six journalists have been murdered so far this year in Mexico, although it is unclear if all the killings were linked to their work.

Earlier this month, a news anchor with a national television station was promised protection by the government following threats in the name of one of the country's most notorious drug cartels.

RSF regularly ranks Mexico alongside war-torn Syria and Afghanistan as the world's most dangerous countries for news media.

More than 100 reporters have been murdered since 2000 in Mexico and only a fraction of the crimes have resulted in convictions.