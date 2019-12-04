UrduPoint.com
Radio Show Helps Ordinary Nigerians Take On Officials

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 09:50 AM

Abuja, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Early each morning, a crowd gathers outside Ahmad Isah's radio studio in Nigeria's capital Abuja hoping to share their problems over the airwaves.

For those waiting -- men and women, young and old -- Isah's Brekete (very big in Pidgin English) Family show offers a rare chance try to hold officials to account in a country where rampant graft and abuses of the justice system often frustrate citizens.

The lucky few who Isah picks each day get to make themselves heard on issues ranging from their struggles against the authorities to medical needs and requests for financial assistance.

The others will have to come back another time.

"My goal is to give a voice to the voiceless, facilitate arbitration, expose wrongdoings and force those in power to respect rights," Isah told AFP.

"The inspiration is about justice, kindness, and support to humanity." Nicknamed the "Ordinary President", Isah begins his live show on Human Rights radio with a call and response in pidgin, the language widely spoken in Nigeria, to get his audience fired up.

Teacher Winifred Og ah has come to try to get some redress after she says a local court wrongly auctioned off her car for failing to pay rent on her house.

"I believe that the justice you get here, you can't get it outside," she told AFP.

"I have been listening to the programme and was encouraged by how other people's problems were being resolved."

