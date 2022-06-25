Raducanu under pressure to deliver at Wimbledon

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Emma Raducanu is poised for a return to the grass of Wimbledon next week as a Grand Slam winner -- under pressure to end Britain's 45-year-wait for a women's singles champion.

The teenager caught the eye during her run to the last 16 at the All England Club 12 months ago before withdrawing from her match against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic because of breathing difficulties.

But her Wimbledon debut merely proved the prelude to an astonishing triumph at the US Open in early September, where she beat Leylah Fernandez in the final.

Raducanu, a qualifier, did not drop a set at Flushing Meadows, becoming the first British female player to win a Grand Slam singles crown since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.

That victory propelled her to global stardom, with endorsement deals stacking up as she cashed in on her stunning success in New York.

It has not all been plain sailing for the 19-year-old, currently ranked 11th in the world, who has not won more than two matches at a tournament since.

Raducanu has come under scrutiny over her failure to settle on a long-term coach and has also struggled with fitness issues, as well as having a bout of coronavirus.

But despite her early exits at the Australian Open and French Open, the pressure at her home Grand Slam is bound to be intense.