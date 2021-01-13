Radulica helps Zhejiang ease past Fujian in CBA

ZHUJI,CHINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Center Miroslav Radulica dished out 30 points and 13 rebounds to help the Zhejiang Lions to a 139-101 victory over the Fujian Sturgeons in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Wednesday.

Center Hu Jinqiu added 26 points for Zhejiang. For Fujian, Andrew Nicholson finished with a game-high 33 points, while Robert Golden came off the bench to contribute 29 points.

Zhejiang made 13 of 20 attempts while Fujian struggled to find its attacking rhythm, only shooting 26.3 percent overall from the floor in the first quarter. Radulica scored 17 points on five-of-seven shooting and went six-of-seven from the line to give Zhejiang a 41-18 lead in the period.

Zhejiang had the game's biggest advantage of 58-29 before Golden came out strongly for Fujian, scoring 18 points in the quarter to cut the deficit to 19 points. However, Zhejiang still led 71-48 at the break.

Nicholson notched 21 points in the third quarter, but Fujian was unable to narrow the gap due to poor defensive play, and Zhejiang led 105-83 going into the last period.

Trailing by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter, Fujian lost its confidence in both offense and defense, and Zhejiang easily sealed the victory. With the win, Zhejiang climbs up to the 11th place in the CBA, while Fujian remains 17th of the 19 CBA teams.