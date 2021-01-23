UrduPoint.com
Rafa Benitez Leaves China's Dalian Pro, Blames Virus

Sat 23rd January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Rafa Benitez leaves China's Dalian Pro, blames virus

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Rafa Benitez abruptly left as coach of Chinese Super League side Dalian Pro on Saturday, saying it was for family reasons in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 60-year-old Spaniard, who took Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2005, had been in charge of Dalian since July 2019.

"Unfortunately, like so many things in the last year, Covid-19 has changed our lives and our projects," the former Liverpool, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Napoli and Chelsea boss wrote on his blog.

"From today, both my coaching staff and I will sadly no longer be coaching the Dalian Professional F. C.

"It has been an incredible experience and for this I would like to thank all my staff, coaches, medical and club staff, as well as our players.

"Their commitment to us in the first place, their support during the time we were there, and their effort has been magnificent.

"The pandemic is still here, for all of us, and supporting our families has been a priority when making this decision."

