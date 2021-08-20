Rafael Nadal Ends Season Because Of Foot Injury
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 03:50 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Rafael Nadal announced on Friday that he is ending his season because of a foot injury that has troubled him since his defeat in the semi-finals at the French Open.
"Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season," the Spaniard wrote on Twitter. "Honestly, I've been suffering a lot more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time."