Rafael Nadal Knocked Out Of Monte Carlo Masters By Andrey Rublev

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 01:50 AM

Rafael Nadal knocked out of Monte Carlo Masters by Andrey Rublev

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Rafael Nadal's bid for a 12th Monte Carlo Masters title was shattered by Russia's Andrey Rublev, who swept to a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 quarter-final win on Friday.

Nadal, bidding to reach the semi-finals of a Masters event for the 75th time, followed world number one Novak Djokovic, who was beaten in the third round, out of the tournament.

World number eight Rublev will face unseeded Casper Ruud, who put out defending champion Fabio Fognini, for a place in the final.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

