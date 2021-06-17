UrduPoint.com
Rafael Nadal Says He Is Pulling Out Of Wimbledon And Olympics

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Rafael Nadal says he is pulling out of Wimbledon and Olympics

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Rafael Nadal said Thursday he was withdrawing from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics "after listening to my body".

"I have decided not to participate at this year's Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss(ing) it with my team I understand that it is the right decision," the 20-time Grand Slam winner announced on his Twitter account.

