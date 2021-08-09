"Raging Fire" continues to dominate Chinese box office chart

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office chart on Sunday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

The film, focusing on a story about police hunt for a gang of drug traffickers, generated more than 51 million Yuan (about 7.87 million U.S.

Dollars) on Sunday, accounting for 54 percent of the day's total box office revenue.

It was followed by romantic comedy "Upcoming Summer," which ended the day with daily earnings of nearly 15 million yuan.

Coming in third was animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake." As the latest cinematic production centered on the ancient Chinese legend of the White Snake, the film pocketed nearly 13 million yuan on Sunday.