UrduPoint.com

"Raging Fire" Continues To Dominate Chinese Box Office Chart

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 12:40 PM

"Raging Fire" continues to dominate Chinese box office chart

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office chart on Sunday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

The film, focusing on a story about police hunt for a gang of drug traffickers, generated more than 51 million Yuan (about 7.87 million U.S.

Dollars) on Sunday, accounting for 54 percent of the day's total box office revenue.

It was followed by romantic comedy "Upcoming Summer," which ended the day with daily earnings of nearly 15 million yuan.

Coming in third was animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake." As the latest cinematic production centered on the ancient Chinese legend of the White Snake, the film pocketed nearly 13 million yuan on Sunday.

Related Topics

Fire Police Film And Movies China Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

PM will inaugurate Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore ..

PM will inaugurate Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore today

24 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on &#039;National Day&#039;

29 minutes ago
 PCB confirms schedule of 266-match 2021-22 domesti ..

PCB confirms schedule of 266-match 2021-22 domestic season

30 minutes ago
 OIC Condemns Attack on Chadian Army Patrol

OIC Condemns Attack on Chadian Army Patrol

30 minutes ago
 Commercial activities start as Sindh govt eases CO ..

Commercial activities start as Sindh govt eases COVID-19 restrictions

35 minutes ago
 Kuwait reports 555 new COVID-19 cases, three death ..

Kuwait reports 555 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.