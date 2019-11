Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Jon Rahm overcame a nervous back nine and a ferocious final-round charge by Tommy Fleetwood to win the DP World Tour Championship by one shot on Sunday.

The 25-year-old is the first Spaniard in the history of the European Tour to clinch top spot since the late Seve Ballesteros in 1991.