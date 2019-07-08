Rahm storms back to win Irish Open

(@imziishan)

London, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Spain's Jon Rahm came from five shots off the lead to win the Irish Open for the second time in three years with a superb final round of 62 on Sunday.

Rahm was in supreme form at Lahinch as he produced an eagle and eight birdies to finish 16 under par, two shots clear of England's Andy Sullivan and Austria's Bernd Wiesberger, who had the consolation of qualifying for the forthcoming British Open.

Overnight leader Robert Rock also secured a place in the British Open as he tied for fourth with fellow Englishman Eddie Pepperell and Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Paul Waring took the final berth at Royal Portrush with a birdie on the last in a closing 66.

Cabrera Bello surged into a three-shot lead with three birdies in the first five holes, but started the back nine with four bogeys in six holes as Rahm piled on the pressure.

After covering the front nine in 31, Rahm birdied the 10th and holed from 25 feet for an eagle on the 12th before recovering from a bogey on the next with birdies on the 14th, 15th and 17th.

"I keep saying I love this tournament, I love the country, I love the people. I feel like I'm at home every time I come here," Rahm said.

"I knew I had to do something amazing today to have a chance and that eagle on 12 got me going.

"My target was 15 under and I never thought I'd get to 16 under without a birdie on the last but I'm definitely thrilled with the back nine.

"I think Seve (Ballesteros) is the only Spanish player to have won this event twice so it's very special to add my name to the trophy again."