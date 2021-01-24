UrduPoint.com
Rahmat Century Guides Afghanistan Past Ireland In 2nd ODI

Sun 24th January 2021 | 08:10 PM

Rahmat century guides Afghanistan past Ireland in 2nd ODI

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Rahmat Shah smashed an unbeaten century to guide Afghanistan to a seven-wicket victory over Ireland in their second one-day international in Abu Dhabi.

Rahmat hit two sixes and 10 fours in his 103 from 109 balls as the Afghans reached their victory target of 260 with 28 balls to spare, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Rahmat was backed up by Hashmatullah Shahidi, whose 82 from 100 balls, saw the duo put on 184 for the third wicket.

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan pitched in with an unbeaten 21 to help his side to victory.

Ireland had won the toss and chose to bat, Paul Stirling hitting 128 from 132 balls to help his team get to 259/9 from their 50 overs.

Naveen-ul-Haq claimed Stirling's wicket, ending with 4-42 off his 10 overs.

