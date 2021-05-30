UrduPoint.com
Raid In Niger Leaves Eight Dead: Officials

Raid in Niger leaves eight dead: officials

NIAMEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :At least four members of the security forces and four civilians died in a militant raid against the major town in southeast Niger, near the Nigeria border, local authorities said Saturday.

Machinegun-toting rebels of the West Africa Province, a breakaway group from Boko Haram, stormed Diffa aboard 15 vehicles, a statement from the authorities said.

The ministry of defence gave details of the toll later Saturday on public television.

It added that a number of "terrorists" had been "neutralised".

The army recovered rocket launchers, a mortar and a large amount of ammunition as well as mobile phones, drugs and syringes, according to an earlier statement.

A senior local official had told AFP on Friday that Boko Haram elements attacked Diffa.

He said the fighting had sparked "movements of panic" among the population of 200,000 but that calm had returned.

Diffa has been attacked several times since 2015. In May 2020 intense fighting broke out between the army and militants near the Doutchi bridge that links Niger with Nigeria, south of the city.

The region is also home to 300,000 refugees and displaced people who have fled militant fighters.

Fighting with Boko Haram and militants has killed more than 36,000 people since 2009 and driven almost two million people from their homes in northeastern Nigeria.

