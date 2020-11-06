UrduPoint.com
Raiders Fined, Docked Draft Pick For Repeated Covid-19 Violations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

Raiders fined, docked draft pick for repeated Covid-19 violations

Los Angeles, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The National Football League has slapped the Las Vegas Raiders with a $500,000 fine and stripped the team of a draft pick for flouting the league's Covid-19 protocols, US media reported on Thursday.

The league also fined coach Jon Gruden $150,000, bringing the total penalties against the team this year for coronavirus violations to $1.2 million.

This time the league took the added step of docking the Raiders a sixth round 2021 entry draft pick, US broadcaster ESPN reported.

The Raiders had already been docked $250,000 and Gruden $100,000 for his failure to wear a mask properly during the team's week two home opener, and the team was fined an additional $50,000 for allowing a non-credentialed employee to access the locker room following a game.

On Tuesday, the NFL released updated COVID-19 protocols after positive game-day tests. The league now recommends players and personnel wear masks on the sidelines during games.

The Raiders reportedly had been warned more than once about specific violations but those violations have continued. More severe penalties could follow if there are further violations, said ESPN.

