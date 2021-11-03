UrduPoint.com

Raiders Receiver Ruggs Charged After Deadly DUI Crash

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:50 AM

Los Angeles, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was released by the club Tuesday after being hit with criminal charges after a fiery early morning car crash which left one person dead.

Ruggs, 22, has been charged driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in death and reckless driving following a crash in the Nevada gambling haven in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said Ruggs' Corvette sports car had slammed into the back of a Toyota RAV4 sports utility vehicle at a junction roughly five miles west of the Las Vegas strip.

Emergency services called to the scene found the Toyota in flames with the deceased victim -- identified in local media reports as a 23-year-old woman -- inside, police said.

Police said Ruggs -- who showed "signs of impairment" -- suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was treated in hospital.

He was later booked into Clark County jail in Las Vegas and is due to make a court appearance on Wednesday.

Ruggs faces a minimum sentence of two years in prison if convicted and a maximum of 20 years in jail according to Nevada state sentencing guidelines for DUI causing death or substantial harm to another person.

The Raiders, who chose Ruggs with the 12th pick overall in the 2020 draft, issued a statement following Tuesday's deadly crash.

"The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas," the team said.

"We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time." Later Tuesday the Raiders confirmed they had released the wide receiver.

The NFL meanwhile offered condolences to the "family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy.""We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident," the league said in a statement.

