Raiders stun NFL champ Chiefs as Seahawks, Steelers stay unbeaten

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns Sunday to spark the Las Vegas Raiders over previously unbeaten Kansas City 40-32 and snap two epic NFL droughts.

Carr had an 0-6 record at Arrowhead Stadium -- losing by an average of 17 points -- and the Raiders had lost seven consecutive games in the home venue of the reigning Super Bowl champions, but both those hoodoos were broken in the high-scoring duel.

"We stayed together, we played with confidence and we cut it loose from start to finish," Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said.

Carr completed 22-of-31 passes while Josh Jacobs rushed 23 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

"We knew what we were capable of," Carr said. "We were (down) 14-3 at one point and a few years ago we would've been down about that. Now we say we can make that up in a few plays." The Raiders improved to 3-2, one game behind the 4-1 Chiefs in the AFC West division.

The Chiefs and Raiders were level 24-24 at halftime but Vegas defenders forced three straight punts and Jeff Heath intercepted Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes to set up a Raiders touchdown.

"It speaks to the kind of guys we have on this team," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. "We've brought in guys who have an edge and who want to compete." Mahomes completed 22-of-43 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score but the Chiefs suffered their first loss since last November at Tennessee.

- Seahawks set mark - Russell Wilson drove Seattle 94 yards in 1:42 and threw the deciding six-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf on fourth down with 15 seconds remaining to give the Seahawks a 27-26 win over visiting Minnesota in a see-saw contest.

"We just believed if we got the ball back something great would happen," Wilson said. "Unbelievable game, like a heavyweight fight." The Seahawks became the first NFL team to reach 5-0 this season, reaching the mark for the first time in team history.

"We've had some great teams. This for sure is one of them," Wilson said. "We have to stay the course. We haven't done anything yet." Pittsburgh stayed unbeaten by holding off visiting Philadelphia 38-29, reaching 4-0 for the first time since 1979.

The Steelers had not scored 30 points in a game since late 2018, but Ben Roethlisberger completed 27-of-34 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns, all to rookie Chase Claypool, who made seven catches in all for 110 yards and also ran for a touchdown.

The Steelers scored on five consecutive possessions starting in the second quarter to seize a 31-14 lead, but the Eagles battled back and missed a chance to grab the lead when Jake Elliott missed a 57-yard field goal attempt with 3:18 remaining.

Pittsburgh took over and 38-year-old "Big Ben" connected with Claypool from 35 yards for a touchdown to seal the triumph.

- Prescott out for Dallas - The Dallas Cowboys seized the NFC East division lead at 2-3 with a 37-34 victory over the visiting New York Giants but suffered the day's biggest injury.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field in tears and taken to hospital ahead of surgery on a compound right ankle fracture and dislocation.

"It sucks," said Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. "I know we won. It just sucks to lose Dak, our leader. It's going to take all of us to fill that void." Prescott had delivered more yardage than any passer in NFL history over a four-game span at 1,690.

Alex Smith, made a stunning comeback at age 36 in Washington's 30-10 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith completed 9-of-17 for 37 yards as a reserve. He had not played since suffering spiral and compound fractures to the tibia and fibula bones in his right leg in November 2018, requiring 17 surgeries.

"Very surreal at first," Smith said. "To have it happen as fast as it did was almost a blessing... Just no thinking and going and playing."