Raikkonen To Miss Italian GP After Positive Covid Test

Monza, Italy, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Kimi Raikkonen will miss this weekend's Italian Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of last week's race in the Netherlands, his Alfa Romeo team said Wednesday.

Poland's Robert Kubica will again fill in for Finnish veteran Raikkonen.

"(Raikkonen) has not yet been cleared for a return to racing. As per health authority requirements, he is still isolating in his home," Alfa Romeo said in a statement.

The 41-year-old Raikkonen, who won the world title in 2007, is set to retire from Formula One at the end of the season.

Alfa Romeo have managed only three points in 2021 so far.

The race at Monza will the 99th of Kubica's career, which was severely hampered following a crash during the Andorra Rally in 2011 when his right forearm was partially severed.

"I want to share my best wishes for Kimi: I hope he makes a full recovery and returns to the cockpit soon," said the 36-year-old.

"I am looking forward to racing in Monza, an incredible track in which I claimed my first podium, in 2006."

