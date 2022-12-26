UrduPoint.com

Rail Travel In SW China On Fast Track As New Line Opens

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 01:50 PM

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :A railway linking Chengdu and Kunming, two major cities in southwest China, is now fully operational with the opening of its last section on Monday.

With a designed speed of 160 km per hour, the 915-km new line, which runs almost parallel to an existing railway link between Chengdu and Kunming, cuts the travel time from 19 hours to 7.

5 hours.

The railway traverses various mountains and rivers, which posed challenges during its construction.

The new Chengdu-Kunming Railway features seven long tunnels -- with each measuring more than 10 km -- and 11 long-span bridges, said Wang Wei, a chief engineer from China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Co., Ltd, which undertakes the designing work of the railway.

