Raimondo calls for US and China to 'step up' on global issues

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo met with China's premier on Tuesday, calling for Beijing and Washington to work together to solve issues of global concern.

Raimondo's trip to China is the latest by a senior US official in recent months as Washington seeks to defuse tensions with the world's second-largest economy.

On Tuesday she held another round of talks with Chinese officials, meeting Premier Li Qiang to stress the importance of open communication between the two powers.

Pointing to areas of "global concern" like climate change, Artificial Intelligence and fentanyl addiction, she told Li that Washington wants to "work with you as two global powers to do what is right for all of humanity".

"The world is expecting us to step up together to solve these problems," she said.