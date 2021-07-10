UrduPoint.com
Rain Delays England-Pakistan 2nd ODI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Rain delays England-Pakistan 2nd ODI

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Rain delayed the scheduled 11:00 am local time (1000 GMT) start of the second one-day international between England and Pakistan at Lord's on Saturday.

A light shower meant that when the toss should have been taking place at 10:30 the pitch and square remained covered.

Officials now hope to get the match underway at 11:30 provided there is no more rain.

England, the reigning 50-over world champions, had to select a completely new squad just days before the start of this three-match series after a Covid-19 outbreak among their original party for the three-match series.

Yet a totally changed XI, captained by the fit-again Ben Stokes and featuring five debutants, thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets in the first ODI at Cardiff.

Saturday's match at the home of cricket is set to take place in front of a capacity crowd -- the first English cricket has seen since the coronavirus pandemic.

