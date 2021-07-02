Rain delays fourth West Indies ODI after South Africa opt to bowl

St. George's, Grenada, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Rain has delayed the start of the fourth T20 International of the five-match series between the West Indies and South Africa in Grenada on Thursday.

Earlier, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma won the toss for the first time in the series at the National cricket Stadium.

This is the first time the hosts are batting first in a series which they began with a convincing victory only to lose the next two and are therefore in a must-win situation to keep the series alive ahead of the final match at the same venue on Saturday.

Edged by just one run in the last encounter on Tuesday when their batsmen failed to score off 48 of their allotted 120 deliveries, the West Indies have recalled Chris Gayle to the team in place of Jason Holder while veteran pacer Fidel Edwards plays his first game of the campaign at the expense of off-spinner Kevin Sinclair.

South Africa are unchanged from the team which pulled off a second consecutive win that puts them on the verge of the first T20 International series triumph under the captain and coach combination of Bavuma and Mark Boucher.

Teams West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Aiden Markram, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz ShamsiUmpires: Leslie Reifer (WIS), Patrick Gustard (WIS)Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)