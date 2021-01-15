UrduPoint.com
Rain Delays Sri Lanka V England Day Two

Fri 15th January 2021

Rain delays Sri Lanka v England day two

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Rain delayed the start of the second day's play between Sri Lanka and England in Galle on Friday with the visitors eyeing a big first innings lead.

England ended day one on 127 for two with skipper Joe Root batting on 66 and Jonny Bairstow on 47 after the two-match series, which was aborted due to the coronavirus in March, finally got underway.

After a full day's play on Thursday, rain fell just before the start of play on day two with the groundsmen covering the pitch and the rest of the playing surface.

Root, who scored his 50th fifty in 98 Tests, and Bairstow put on an unbroken stand of 110 as England were eight runs behind Sri Lanka's 135 at stumps.

Off-spinner Dom Bess returned career-best figures of 5-30 and helped skittle out Sri Lanka in two sessions after the hosts elected to bat first.

Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur on Friday morning said his team's batting was "very very disappointing to say the least".

"The worst thing we can do is try searching for wickets to pull it back. If we knock them over for 270 and then we get 270, they'll need to get 130-odd to win. That's the kind of chat we've had," the South African said.

The series, which is part of the inaugural World Test championship, is being played behind closed doors to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

