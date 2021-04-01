Rain Delays Start Of Final New Zealand-Bangladesh T20
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:10 AM
Auckland, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Persistent rain delayed the start of the third and final Twenty20 International between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Auckland's Eden Park on Thursday.
The covers remained on and players were still in the dressing room for the scheduled coin toss amid showers that earlier forced the cancellation of a women's T20 between New Zealand and Australia at the same venue.
New Zealand lead the series 2-0.