Rain delays start of second Sri Lanka-New Zealand Test

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Persistent early morning rain delayed the scheduled 10:00 am (0430 GMT) start in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo on Thursday.

The entire P. Sara Oval ground remained covered under overcast skies.

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka lead the series 1-0, having won the first encounter by six wickets in Galle last week.