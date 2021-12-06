UrduPoint.com

Rain Delays Third Day's Play In Bangladesh-Pakistan Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 09:40 AM

Dhaka, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Rain triggered by a weakened cyclone delayed the start of the third day's play in the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka on Monday.

Only 63.2 overs of play were possible over the first two days with Pakistan reaching 188-2 in their first innings, with skipper Babar Azam batting on 71 not out alongside Azhar Ali, 52 not out.

Taijul islam picked both wickets to fall at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Chittagong by eight wickets.

