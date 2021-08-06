UrduPoint.com

Rain Delays Third T20 Between Bangladesh And Australia

Sumaira FH 53 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Rain delays third T20 between Bangladesh and Australia

Dhaka, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Rain delayed the start of the third Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Australia in Dhaka on Friday with the hosts looking to complete a first series victory over their opponents.

Bangladesh has never claimed a series win over Australia in any cricket format.

But Mahmudullah Riyad's men have won the first two of the five scheduled T20s, the series opener by 23 runs and the second match by five wickets.

Rain around the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium delayed the toss for Friday's match.

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Bangladesh Dhaka Mahmudullah

Recent Stories

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ..

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates COVID-19 green list

28 minutes ago
 Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Cen ..

Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was held in Turkmeni ..

52 minutes ago
 49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

58 minutes ago
 PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Re ..

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Renewal Fee

1 hour ago
 Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

54 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors ..

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors awaiting U.S. job data

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.