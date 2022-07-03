UrduPoint.com

Rain Forces No-result In West Indies' First T20 With Bangladesh

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Rain forces no-result in West Indies' first T20 with Bangladesh

Roseau, Dominica, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Persistent showers spoiled the return of international cricket to Dominica as the scheduled first T20 of the three-match series between the West Indies and Bangladesh at Windsor Park was declared a no-result on Saturday.

Put into bat after a delayed start caused by heavy overnight rain which left damp areas around the pitch, Bangladesh were limited to 105 for eight off 13 overs in a staccato innings interrupted twice as more showers swept down off the mountains surrounding the picturesque ground to eventually wash out any hope of getting a result from a reduced match.

Test captain Shakib al Hasan (29 off 15 balls) and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan (25 off 15 balls) were the only players to develop any momentum in the tourists' innings as they lost wickets regularly to a varied home attack marshalled by captain Nicholas Pooran.

Fast-medium bowler Romario Shepherd led the effort with three wickets for 21 runs off his reduced allotment of three overs while leg-spinner Hayden Walsh claimed two for 24, including the important scalp of Shakib, caught behind by Devon Thomas, the wicketkeeper-batsman making a return to international duty at the same venue where he made his senior West Indies debut against the same opponents in a One-Day International in 2009.

Shepherd accounted for Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah to set the tourists back even further at 75 for six in the 11th over, although Nurul's improvisation and aggression, which followed on his unbeaten 60 in the second Test defeat in St Lucia five days earlier, gave his side some hope of a defendable total before falling to a catch on the square-leg boundary off Odean Smith.

Within minutes of his dismissal though the rains returned for another time, leaving the umpires with option other than to declare a no-result as the available time, even allowing for a prompt resumption, would not have permitted the West Indies to face a minimum of six overs, and a revised target on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, in reply to facilitate a definitive result.

Both teams will try again on Sunday in the second fixture of the series at the same venue before the scene shifts to Providence Stadium in Guyana where the final match is scheduled for July 7.

Providence also hosts the three-match ODI series.

West Indies won the Test series 2-0, prevailing by seven wickets in Antigua and ten wickets in St Lucia.

Related Topics

Cricket Attack T20 Bangladesh Windsor Same Providence Dominica Guyana Mahmudullah Nurul Hasan Nicholas Pooran Turkish Lira July Sunday From Rains

Recent Stories

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

8 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

8 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

8 hours ago
 'Second life' Jakobsen wins Tour second stage

'Second life' Jakobsen wins Tour second stage

8 hours ago
 Tsitsipas takes on Kyrgios in Wimbledon blockbuste ..

Tsitsipas takes on Kyrgios in Wimbledon blockbuster

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.