Rain Frustrates England In 3rd Sri Lanka ODI
Sun 04th July 2021
Bristol, United Kingdom, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Rain during the innings break meant the third one-day international between England and Sri Lanka at Bristol on Sunday ended in a no-result.
England were on course for a 3-0 series clean sweep after dismissing Sri Lanka for just 166, with Tom Curran taking four wickets.
But before they could start their reply, a heavy downpour forced the game to be abandoned at 4:15 pm local time (1515 GMT).