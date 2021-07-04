Rain frustrates England in 3rd Sri Lanka ODI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bristol, United Kingdom, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Rain during the innings break meant the third one-day international between England and Sri Lanka at Bristol on Sunday ended in a no-result.

England were on course for a 3-0 series clean sweep after dismissing Sri Lanka for just 166, with Tom Curran taking four wickets.

But before they could start their reply, a heavy downpour forced the game to be abandoned at 4:15 pm local time (1515 GMT).