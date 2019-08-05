Rain halts Windies' run chase against India in Florida

(@imziishan)

Lauderhill, United States, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Rain halted play in the second T20 International of the three-match series between the West Indies and India on Sunday.

West Indies were 98 for four off 15.3 overs in reply to India's 167 for five at the stoppage.

If there is no more play India will be winners on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method as the West Indies needed to be at 120 when play was halted to be ahead of India.

India won the first match by four wickets at the same venue on Saturday.