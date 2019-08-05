UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Halts Windies' Run Chase Against India In Florida

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 01:30 AM

Rain halts Windies' run chase against India in Florida

Lauderhill, United States, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Rain halted play in the second T20 International of the three-match series between the West Indies and India on Sunday.

West Indies were 98 for four off 15.3 overs in reply to India's 167 for five at the stoppage.

If there is no more play India will be winners on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method as the West Indies needed to be at 120 when play was halted to be ahead of India.

India won the first match by four wickets at the same venue on Saturday.

Related Topics

India T20 Same Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE Hajj Mission distributes 25,000 meals in Medin ..

1 hour ago

Total revenue of 50 companies listed on financial ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Maritime City Authority discusses safety and ..

5 hours ago

ISRO releases video showing images captured by Cha ..

5 hours ago

ASEAN highlights milestones in bloc&#039;s 50-year ..

5 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation&#039;s SMS donation platform ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.