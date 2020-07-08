UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Pounds Central Japan, 55 Feared Dead In South

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:00 AM

Rain pounds central Japan, 55 feared dead in south

Kurume, Japan, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Torrential rain pounded the center of Japan on Wednesday as authorities said 55 people were feared dead in days of heavy downpours that have triggered devastating landslides and terrifying floods.

Rains that began early Saturday on the island of Kyushu have already caused widespread damage across a swathe of the southwestern portion of the country, causing rivers to burst their banks and hillsides to collapse.

The weather front was now moving north, and on Wednesday morning the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued warnings for Gifu and Nagano prefectures in central Japan, though it downgraded the advisories from its top level by midday.

"In these areas, heavy rains are at an unprecedented level," a JMA official said at an early morning briefing.

"Especially in areas designated as high risk for landslides and flooding, the possibility is extremely high that some kind of disaster is already happening," he warned.

At least 80,000 rescue workers have already been deployed in a desperate effort to reach survivors stranded by flooding and landslides.

Late Tuesday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to double the number of troops involved in the rescue effort to 20,000.

The toll in the disaster has risen steadily as rescue workers discover new casualties.

Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said 52 deaths had been confirmed with three more people feared dead.

The toll is expected to rise, with more than a dozen people reported missing, and authorities investigating whether six additional deaths are linked to the disaster.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Prime Minister Gifu Nagano Japan From Top Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

39 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

8 hours ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

9 hours ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.