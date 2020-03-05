UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Prevents Play In Women's T20 World Cup Semi-final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:50 AM

Rain prevents play in women's T20 World Cup semi-final

Sydney, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Heavy rain delayed the start of the first semi-final at the women's Twenty20 World Cup Thursday, with India set to reach a maiden final if play is washed out.

Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten side were due to face the 2009 champions England at the Sydney cricket Ground, but the rain began pouring early in the day with barely any let-up.

Four-time champions Australia were scheduled to take on South Africa later in the second semi-final.

Under International Cricket Council rules for the tournament, there is no reserve day, meaning if both games are called off the highest-ranked teams from the two groups move into the final.

That would pit India against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, where organisers are hoping to attract 90,000 plus fans, denying Australia a chance to defend their crown.

The lack of reserve day has been criticised by some players, with England captain Heather Knight among those calling for the rules to change.

"If both semi-finals are lost it would be a sad time for the tournament," she told reporters on Wednesday.

"It's obviously going to be a shame if it does happen and I'm sure there will be a lot of pressure on the ICC to change that."Normally, five overs per side are needed to constitute a Twenty20 match, but the rules are different for ICC tournaments and 10 each are required.

Related Topics

India Cricket World ICC Australia Melbourne Sydney South Africa Women Sunday From Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Gargash, UNRWA chief discuss joint cooperation

8 hours ago

VP reviews findings of national survey of aerial m ..

10 hours ago

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

10 hours ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

10 hours ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.