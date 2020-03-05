(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sydney, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Heavy rain delayed the start of the first semi-final at the women's Twenty20 World Cup Thursday, with India set to reach a maiden final if play is washed out.

Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten side were due to face the 2009 champions England at the Sydney cricket Ground, but the rain began pouring early in the day with barely any let-up.

Four-time champions Australia were scheduled to take on South Africa later in the second semi-final.

Under International Cricket Council rules for the tournament, there is no reserve day, meaning if both games are called off the highest-ranked teams from the two groups move into the final.

That would pit India against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, where organisers are hoping to attract 90,000 plus fans, denying Australia a chance to defend their crown.

The lack of reserve day has been criticised by some players, with England captain Heather Knight among those calling for the rules to change.

"If both semi-finals are lost it would be a sad time for the tournament," she told reporters on Wednesday.

"It's obviously going to be a shame if it does happen and I'm sure there will be a lot of pressure on the ICC to change that."Normally, five overs per side are needed to constitute a Twenty20 match, but the rules are different for ICC tournaments and 10 each are required.