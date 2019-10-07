UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Puts Out Some Of Bolivia's Wildfires

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 08:30 AM

Rain puts out some of Bolivia's wildfires

La Paz, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Heavy rain that has drenched eastern Bolivia's Chiquitania tropical savanna has put out fires that have ravaged millions of hectares in recent months, authorities said Sunday.

"It has rained all across Chiquitania. And our satellite no longer shows any active forest fire," said Cynthia Asin, the top sustainable development official in the Santa Cruz region.

Still, she said, firefighters will wait 24 hours to be sure that all fires are completely out before they head out of the area.

The eastern department of Santa Cruz has been the hardest hit of Bolivia's nine departments since the fires began in May and intensified in late August Bolivia in August enlisted special firefighting planes, a Supertanker Boeing 747 and a Russian Ilyushin, as well as helicopters, 5,000 firefighters, soldiers and police to combat the blazes.

The fires, which have devastated more than four million hectares (10 million acres) since August, completely destroyed the Primary forest extending over 100 hectares in the Tucavaca reserve in Santa Cruz.

There were no immediate reports on whether fires in other parts of the country, including Tarija in the south and Cochabamba in the center, were extinguished.

Environmentalists blame laws enacted under leftist President Evo Morales, who has encouraged burning of forest and pasture land to expand agricultural production.

The government attributes the blazes to dry weather and flame-fanning winds.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Police Russia Cochabamba Tarija Santa Cruz Bolivia May August Sunday All Government Top Million

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 36th session of the Arab Ministerial Cou ..

9 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s PM Hariri arrives in UAE

10 hours ago

Qudwa 2019 concludes by demonstrating skills requi ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chairman of Department o ..

10 hours ago

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates World Road Congress in ..

11 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi launches &quot;Smart Parliament Ap ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.