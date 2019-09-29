Rain shortens cycling world road race in Yorkshire

Harrogate, United Kingdom, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Heavy rain left roads in Yorkshire too treacherous for the men's elite world championships road race to pass on Sunday forcing organisers to slash one section from the race altogether.

The celebrated climbs of Buttertubs and Grinton Moor, that featured in the 2014 Tour de France and where fans had been expected to pack the roadside, are part of the sections that have been cut.

The race started from Leeds on Sunday morning and will still cover an epic 261km despite shedding over 20km.

Organisers the International Cycling Union and the Yorkshire team issued an apology.

"We know this will be hugely disappointing to the communities in these locations who have been planning events and celebrations to coincide with the race today. We are very sorry," they said.

The race was expected to conclude around four pm local time (1500 GMT).