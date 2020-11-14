UrduPoint.com
Rain Stops Turkish Grand Prix Qualifying

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Rain stops Turkish Grand Prix qualifying

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Turkish Grand Prix qualifying was red-flagged on Saturday after heavy rain made driving conditions hazardous on the freshly-resurfaced circuit in Istanbul.

The first qualifying session was interrupted with almost seven minutes still to go with Renault's Esteban Ocon at the top of the time sheets.

"It's raining, crazy" said Lewis Hamilton over the Mercedes team radio.

There were six minutes and 56 seconds of the opening Q1 session remaining when the session was stopped after the drivers had struggled to avoid accidents and collisions.

Ocon led the times ahead of Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes and Lance Stroll of Racing Point.

Six-time champion Hamilton who is seeking to seal a record-equalling seventh title triumph in Sunday's race, held fourth place in the second Mercedes.

Red Bull's Verstappen, who had topped the times in all three of the rain-affected and cold practice sessions, was 15th after making an early start to the action.

