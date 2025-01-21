Rain-triggered Landslide Kills 16 In Indonesia
Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A landslide triggered by heavy rain on Indonesia's main island of Java has killed at least 16 people with three others missing, disaster officials said Tuesday.
Intense rainfall in a mountainous area near Pekalongan city, Central Java province, sparked the landslide on Monday, collapsing at least one bridge and burying houses and cars in thick mud.
"Sixteen people were found dead after being buried by a landslide in ... Pekalongan district, Central Java," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Abdul Muhari said in a statement.
"The landslide buried two houses and dragged several vehicles passing through the area."
Muhari said three people were missing while Pekalongan police chief Doni Prakoso Widamanto gave a higher toll of five missing to local broadcaster Metro tv.
"For injured victims, 10 have been referred to hospitals and the nearest community health centre," Doni said.
He said the landslide hit the area -- around 90 kilometres (60 miles) west of the city of Semarang -- on Monday afternoon and rescue workers were trying to find at least five still missing.
"The rainfall in Pekalongan was quite high, and the worst affected area... is in a hilly or mountainous area," Doni said.
Television footage showed volunteers retrieving a body from the landslide on a makeshift stretcher and roads caked in thick mud.
Muhari said the weather forecast for the next three days showed potential moderate rains that could "cause floods, flash floods and landslides".
